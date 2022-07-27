Law enforcement take part in drug eradication program

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy day in Lawrence County, as Northeast Arkansas law enforcement was in the county for a drug eradication program.

Second Judicial Drug Task Force Commander, Chad Henson, told Region 8 News on Tuesday, July 26, law enforcement searched a property near Black Rock.

He added a helicopter was involved, and no arrests were made.

Region 8 News will update this story if any other details become available.

