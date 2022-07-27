Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.

Based on weekly wage data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmartAsset found that Mississippi County has the highest weekly wage in Arkansas at $1,513.

Our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, which reported the findings Wednesday, noted that the county is home to high-paying steel mill jobs.

The top 10 counties with high-paying weekly wages were:

Mississippi County: $1,513 Calhoun County: $1,286 Benton County: $1,238 Washington County: $1,234 Pulaski County: $1,196 Little River County: $1,086 Union County: $1,059 Arkansas County: $1,021 Sebastian County: $1,014 Pope County: $1,008

Meanwhile, Craighead made the top 10 list among Arkansas counties with the highest wealth index.

SmartAsset used data from the 2019 IRS Statistics of income report for investment income, the 2021 National Association of Realtors data for home value, and 2020 BEA personal income by county to arrive at the following top 10 counties (per capita income in parentheses):

Benton County: 38.42 ($94,289) Pulaski County: 17.5 ($55,563) Washington County: 16.26 ($43,817) Sebastian County: 15.22 ($45,587) Union County: 14.7 ($48,669) Saline County: 14.06 ($45,692) Garland County: 13.52 ($44,358) Craighead County: 13.52 ($40,728) Faulkner County: 13.42 ($41,943) Crittenden County: 13.28 ($41,474)

