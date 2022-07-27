Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs

The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.
The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.

Based on weekly wage data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmartAsset found that Mississippi County has the highest weekly wage in Arkansas at $1,513.

Our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, which reported the findings Wednesday, noted that the county is home to high-paying steel mill jobs.

The top 10 counties with high-paying weekly wages were:

  1. Mississippi County: $1,513
  2. Calhoun County: $1,286
  3. Benton County: $1,238
  4. Washington County: $1,234
  5. Pulaski County: $1,196
  6. Little River County: $1,086
  7. Union County: $1,059
  8. Arkansas County: $1,021
  9. Sebastian County: $1,014
  10. Pope County: $1,008

Meanwhile, Craighead made the top 10 list among Arkansas counties with the highest wealth index.

SmartAsset used data from the 2019 IRS Statistics of income report for investment income, the 2021 National Association of Realtors data for home value, and 2020 BEA personal income by county to arrive at the following top 10 counties (per capita income in parentheses):

  1. Benton County: 38.42 ($94,289)
  2. Pulaski County: 17.5 ($55,563)
  3. Washington County: 16.26 ($43,817)
  4. Sebastian County: 15.22 ($45,587)
  5. Union County: 14.7 ($48,669)
  6. Saline County: 14.06 ($45,692)
  7. Garland County: 13.52 ($44,358)
  8. Craighead County: 13.52 ($40,728)
  9. Faulkner County: 13.42 ($41,943)
  10. Crittenden County: 13.28 ($41,474)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
The Baby Shark Live! 2022 Concert Tour will make a special stop in Jonesboro.
Baby Shark splashing into Jonesboro

Latest News

With the increase in prices across the board and a historic drought, the quality of cattle...
Cattle quality could struggle as drought, and price increases continue
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients
The nursing shortage led one Mississippi County hospital to move its patients to another...
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients
The Nettleton School District will be installing new security measures on the school campus...
Nettleton School installing metal detectors at sports complexes