Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nurse adopts terminally ill patient’s dog: ‘They totally changed my life’

A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away. (Source: WSB, Kim Still handout, CNN)
By Matt Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - A dog has found a new home with a nurse who went above and beyond for an elderly patient.

Northside Hospital Gwinnett nurse Kim Still says she got into nursing four years ago to help people but never thought that a patient and her dog Jax would end up helping her.

“I could have never guessed the connection you develop with some people when you take care of them,” Still said. “They totally changed my life.”

Still said from the moment she was assigned to an elderly patient who was dying, the two of them connected. However, something that weighed on the patient mind’s was what would happen to her chihuahua.

“She didn’t have any kids; she didn’t have any family close by. So, all she really had was her dog,” Still said

According to Still, the family that flew in after the patient’s death told her they surrendered the dog to a shelter.

“I was very worried that he was not going to be given a good chance and possibly be put down if he didn’t get out of the shelter,” Still said.

And the nurse said there was one more thing she could do for her patient and herself: Give Jax a new home.

“I am never going to get rid of him. He is so sweet; he is one of the most loving dogs ever,” Still said.

Still was honored by her co-workers with a DAISY Award for extraordinary compassion. She said as long as Jax is in her life, he will remind her why she does what she does.

“People need to feel heard, and they need to feel like someone cares about them,” Still said.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients

Latest News

The district said it wanted to teach their students to reach for the stars and know anything is...
‘Camp Pioneer’ takes students to news heights with NASA astronauts
Missisissippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs
City wants your opinion on what needs change
ULM head football coach
2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days: ULM
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner tells drug trial: ‘My career is my whole life’