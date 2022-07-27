Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Multiple Chances of Rain and Thunder

July 28th, 2022
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/27/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grab the rain gear! Rain chances are going up and temperatures are going down. We’ve had slow-moving downpours and larger complexes of storms bring heavy rain overnight. More downpours could be in the same areas over the next few days along with spots that have missed out so far. Spots that see multiple rounds could end the week with 1-3″ while others may miss out on the more beneficial amounts. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a storm or two could briefly produce hail or high winds. The higher rain chances and clouds should keep highs down into the 70s and 80s. Once the rain chances leave, the heat builds right back in next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.
Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
The City Stars girls basketball team huddles up to form a game plan while winning.
Indoor sports complex getting closer to reality
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor

Latest News

Alice Frisby, 79, was driving from Florida to her home in Huttig, AR, on July 22 when her truck...
Mississippi first responders rescue Arkansas motorist from flash flood
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/27/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/27/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (7/27)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (7/27)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (7/26/22)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (7/26/22)