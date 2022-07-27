Multiple Chances of Rain and Thunder

Grab the rain gear! Rain chances are going up and temperatures are going down. We’ve had slow-moving downpours and larger complexes of storms bring heavy rain overnight. More downpours could be in the same areas over the next few days along with spots that have missed out so far. Spots that see multiple rounds could end the week with 1-3″ while others may miss out on the more beneficial amounts. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a storm or two could briefly produce hail or high winds. The higher rain chances and clouds should keep highs down into the 70s and 80s. Once the rain chances leave, the heat builds right back in next week.

