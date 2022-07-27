Spending your tax dollars to fill an empty lot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission received an update on their nearly 200,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.

At the beginning of this year, we saw a 2% increase when paying the bill at restaurants.

Jerry Morgan is the A & P Chairman and said, “We have the prepared food tax that began in January and those revenues are already coming in to service the debt on this sports facility.”

Over the past seven months, the tax has collected roughly $2.5 million, for the construction and maintenance of the facilities.

The meeting laid out four locations across Jonesboro, with one being the previous location of Turtle Creek Mall.

The likely recommendation will be a piece of property owned by Arkansas State University on Race Street across from Trim Gym.

Morgan said, “I think the final decision from the steering committee is to make the recommendation for the ASU owner property on race street.”

Once the recommendation is made it will be sent to Jonesboro A & P, who will then discuss the purchase of the property.

The complex will house basketball courts, a pool, and a turf field. There will be a spot outside of the complex for a possible splash pad as well.

Morgan stated, “It would consist roughly of 10 to 12 basketball courts that could convert to volleyball courts, and a 50-meter aquatics pool and a warm-up pool.”

There is no set date for construction to begin and the exact cost for the complex is still unknown.

Morgan is hoping to break ground within this next year.

