U.S. Department of Commerce invests $2.1M to expand Batesville Industrial Park

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville is being awarded a $2.1 million grant for infrastructure at the industrial park.

Tuesday, July 26, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.1 million grant to the Arkansas city, to make critical infrastructure at the city’s industrial park. Batesville will contribute $526,275 in local funds to the project as well.

According to the EDA’s media release, grantee estimates expect to create 200 jobs and generate $30 million in private investment.

“The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” said Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support Batesville as it transitions away from a coal-centric economy and creates quality, sustainable jobs.”

The grant will be used to construct roads, water, and sewer infrastructure to support expansion and business development at the industrial park.

“You don’t need to look any farther than Batesville’s industrial park to know that this community is thriving,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The $2.1 million will support Batesville’s continued growth as leaders build the infrastructure at the industrial park, which will attract more industry and create even more jobs.”

The media release noted that this project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the White River Planning & Development District.

