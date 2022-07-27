Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vet Clinics calling for help amidst shortages

One of the Veterinarian Technologists at the Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital, where they are...
One of the Veterinarian Technologists at the Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital, where they are having trouble finding help.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finding some help for your furry friend might be harder than usual, as veterinary clinics around the area are struggling to keep up with the high demand.

In 43 years of experience, Dr. Jim Guntharp has never been this understaffed as he remembers a time when applications would flood his desk.

“I remember a time where I would actually reject a lot of applying veterinarians because they did not meet my standards,” said Guntharp. “Now I would take almost anything or anyone that could wear a white coat.”

Guntharp is the owner of Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital and said he doesn’t have enough veterinary technologists and can not find the right dog foods, leaving him in a bind.

Not having enough vet techs is a scheduling issue but Guntharp said the supply shortage is more extreme.

Owners are having hard times finding foods to battle their pet’s different skin, heart, or even kidney problems.

“There’s probably about 15-20 of those foods that we just can’t get right now,” said Guntharp. “It’s at all due to manufacture back order, they just can’t make them.”

The staffing shortages along with lack of supplies all started in 2020 Guntharp says, and the industry still hasn’t recovered.

“It began around with covid a lot of people got new pets that never had pets before and people got stimulus money and they are willing to spend more money and bring them in when the normally would not have done it,” said Guntharp.

Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital has about a month waitlist for a checkup and even a little more for surgery unfortunately, there’s no end in sight.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients

Latest News

A shot of Downton Jonesboro as the Chamber of Commerce wants to hear your opinion on what...
City wants your opinion on what needs change
Sun Belt Commissioner
Region 8 Sports Extra: Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on Realignment, Future of SBC
The new logo of Baxter Health; the complete rebrand process is estimated to take three-five...
Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name
The city says it will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to...
Hayti Heights receives $62,500 from DNR