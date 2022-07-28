22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug dealers.

The Thursday morning arrests, according to a news release from ASP, followed an 11-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County.

“During the investigation, special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, assisted by Forrest City police detectives, coordinated drug transactions with each of the suspects,” the release stated. “More than 5 pounds of the various narcotics were purchased cumulatively among the 30 suspects.”

Those arrested on Thursday include:

Lonzo Shealy, 44, of Forrest City

Kirk Mosby, 26, of Forrest City

Roy Parker, 37, of Forrest City

Clenton Wofford, 41, of Forrest City

Theo Walker, 32, of Forrest City

Jeremy Buchanan, 31, of Forrest City

Xavier Jones, 32, of Forrest City

Danny Brimley, 33, of Forrest City

Joseph Higgins, 30, of Forrest City

Freddie Gray, Jr., 48, of Forrest City

Ray Thomas, Jr., 22, of Forrest City

Kyiler King, 28, of Forrest City

Emilio Williams, 30, of Forrest City

Toney Walker, 36, of Forrest City

Candice Bradley, 34, of Forrest City

Joey Jones, 33, of Wynne

Ladarius Hartaway, 30, of Little Rock

Tevvion Jones, 26, of Widener

Demitrius Hunter, 33, of Forrest City

Antonio Neal, 53, of Forrest City

Timothy Graham, 29, of Forrest City

Latarsha McMillian, 44, of Forrest City

Police are still searching for the following suspects who have been charged:

Marco Lee, 31, of Forrest City

Ronald Williams, 30, of Forrest City

Freshawn Dosty, 25, of Forrest City

Diante Russell, 31 of Forrest City

Romero Barber, 30, of Forrest City

Robert Smith, 31, of Forrest City

Tyrek Anderson, 22, of Forrest City

Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt

In addition to state charges, several of the suspects face federal indictments.

Approximately 60 officers with ASP, assisted by officers from the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Forrest City Police Department, St. Francis and Cross County sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Palestine Police Department, participated in the roundup.

