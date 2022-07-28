Energy Alert
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug dealers.(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug dealers.

The Thursday morning arrests, according to a news release from ASP, followed an 11-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County.

“During the investigation, special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, assisted by Forrest City police detectives, coordinated drug transactions with each of the suspects,” the release stated. “More than 5 pounds of the various narcotics were purchased cumulatively among the 30 suspects.”

Those arrested on Thursday include:

  • Lonzo Shealy, 44, of Forrest City
  • Kirk Mosby, 26, of Forrest City
  • Roy Parker, 37, of Forrest City
  • Clenton Wofford, 41, of Forrest City
  • Theo Walker, 32, of Forrest City
  • Jeremy Buchanan, 31, of Forrest City
  • Xavier Jones, 32, of Forrest City
  • Danny Brimley, 33, of Forrest City
  • Joseph Higgins, 30, of Forrest City
  • Freddie Gray, Jr., 48, of Forrest City
  • Ray Thomas, Jr., 22, of Forrest City
  • Kyiler King, 28, of Forrest City
  • Emilio Williams, 30, of Forrest City
  • Toney Walker, 36, of Forrest City
  • Candice Bradley, 34, of Forrest City
  • Joey Jones, 33, of Wynne
  • Ladarius Hartaway, 30, of Little Rock
  • Tevvion Jones, 26, of Widener
  • Demitrius Hunter, 33, of Forrest City
  • Antonio Neal, 53, of Forrest City
  • Timothy Graham, 29, of Forrest City
  • Latarsha McMillian, 44, of Forrest City

Police are still searching for the following suspects who have been charged:

  • Marco Lee, 31, of Forrest City
  • Ronald Williams, 30, of Forrest City
  • Freshawn Dosty, 25, of Forrest City
  • Diante Russell, 31 of Forrest City
  • Romero Barber, 30, of Forrest City
  • Robert Smith, 31, of Forrest City
  • Tyrek Anderson, 22, of Forrest City
  • Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt

In addition to state charges, several of the suspects face federal indictments.

Approximately 60 officers with ASP, assisted by officers from the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Forrest City Police Department, St. Francis and Cross County sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Palestine Police Department, participated in the roundup.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

