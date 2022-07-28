Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas drug director resigns, to oversee opioid settlement fund distribution

Kirk Lane was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in July 2017 as the Arkansas drug director.
Kirk Lane was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in July 2017 as the Arkansas drug director.(Source: Arkansas Department of Human Services)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Wednesday, July 27, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s drug director, Kirk Lane, would resign.

According to Hutchinson, Lane is resigning to serve as a director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.

Lane was appointed in July 2017 as the Arkansas drug director.

“In the five years Kirk has led the fight against substance abuse, Arkansans know more about the issue and are better equipped to battle it in the public arena and when it becomes personal,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Thousands of Arkansans have survived an opioid overdose because of Kirk’s commitment to put Narcan in the hands of first responders.”

In his resignation letter, Lane thanked Gov. Hutchinson for putting him on the front lines in the fight against substance abuse.

“This position has opened my eyes to the serious issues that substance use disorder creates, and how it has entrenched itself in everything we do,” he wrote. “Most importantly, it has made me more determined to get in front of it to defeat it. I hope to work in collaboration with the State of Arkansas to fill in the gaps and sustain programs that are evidence-based to change the direction of the trends.”

In his new role, Lane will oversee the distribution of money the counties and cities have received in settlements with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids, a news release said.

Lane’s last day as the state’s drug director will be Aug. 21. No word on when he’ll start his new position with the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for clues and suspects in an early Tuesday morning homicide.
Police investigating early morning homicide
Some Northeast Arkansas students are heading back to school a little bit early this year.
Local school ending summer break early
Jarod Dale Reed
Poinsett County missing man found
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Great River Medical Center begins to take on patients from UMC in Ocescla.
Nursing shortage forces hospital to transfer patients

Latest News

According to an affidavit, Woods was holding a metal chair and threatening to hit staff and...
Man shot by uncle faces new charges over fight in county jail
Alice Frisby, 79, was driving from Florida to her home in Huttig, AR, on July 22 when her truck...
Mississippi first responders rescue Arkansas motorist from flash flood
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday,...
Pedestrian killed, two injured in highway crash
On Saturday, July 30, from 8 to 10 a.m., El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro will be offering health...
Organization to offer free health services in Jonesboro