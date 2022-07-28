Arkansas drug director resigns, to oversee opioid settlement fund distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Wednesday, July 27, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s drug director, Kirk Lane, would resign.

According to Hutchinson, Lane is resigning to serve as a director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.

Lane was appointed in July 2017 as the Arkansas drug director.

“In the five years Kirk has led the fight against substance abuse, Arkansans know more about the issue and are better equipped to battle it in the public arena and when it becomes personal,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Thousands of Arkansans have survived an opioid overdose because of Kirk’s commitment to put Narcan in the hands of first responders.”

In his resignation letter, Lane thanked Gov. Hutchinson for putting him on the front lines in the fight against substance abuse.

“This position has opened my eyes to the serious issues that substance use disorder creates, and how it has entrenched itself in everything we do,” he wrote. “Most importantly, it has made me more determined to get in front of it to defeat it. I hope to work in collaboration with the State of Arkansas to fill in the gaps and sustain programs that are evidence-based to change the direction of the trends.”

In his new role, Lane will oversee the distribution of money the counties and cities have received in settlements with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids, a news release said.

Lane’s last day as the state’s drug director will be Aug. 21. No word on when he’ll start his new position with the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.