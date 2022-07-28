Arkansas State women’s golf releases 2022-23 schedule

The Arkansas State women’s golf team has announced its 2022-23 schedule, which will begin Sept. 3-5 at the USA Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama and includes 10 regular season tournaments leading up to the Sun Belt Conference Championship set for April 16-18.

Including the season opener at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Magnolia Grove Crossings Course, the Red Wolves are scheduled for five tournaments during the fall. A-State will also compete in the Missouri State/Payne Stewart Memorial (Sept. 12-13), the Johnie Imes Invitational (Sept. 26-28), host the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club (Oct. 10-11) and travel to the Bahamas for the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational (Oct. 21-23).

The spring portion of the schedule will get underway Feb. 12-14 at the Tulane Classic. The squad will then have four additional tournaments, including the UNF Collegiate (March 6-7), the Spring Break Shootout (March 13-14), the Fresno State Classic (March 27-28) and the ULM Women’s Invitational (April 3-4). The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set for April 16-18 at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

A-State is coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which the Red Wolves posted the second-best low stroke average in program history at 297.76. Led by head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw, A-State has posted a top-five low stroke average each of the last five seasons. A-State had six par or better rounds last season, matching the program total prior to last season. Olivia Schmidt, named 2021-22 Sun Belt Golfer of the Year, returns for another season after setting or tying seven single-season records. The Red Wolves return all five team members that placed third at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the best finish for the program since 2000-01.

