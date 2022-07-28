Deputies say goodbye to former employee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The loss of a former Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has left many people throughout the community in mourning.

John Varner died on Wednesday, July 27.

Varner worked with the sheriff’s office for 34 years, starting at the detention center and working his way up to sheriff’s deputy and eventually investigator. He eventually retired in 2019.

The loss left many like Chief Deputy Justin Rolland in shock.

“When you work with a guy like that for that many years, you don’t really ever imagine that happening,” he said. “It’s just hard to hear news like that.”

Rolland said Varner was not only an incredible officer but also an even better person, adding he left a huge impact on everyone he met.

Funeral services for Varner will be held Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. in Emerson Memorial Chapel in Jonesboro. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral begins.

You can read Varner’s obituary by clicking here.

