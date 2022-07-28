Gr8 Acts of Kindness; Couple finds their purpose during the pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local couple on a mission.

What is your mission in life?

Ever wonder what it could be?

One couple in Region 8 found the answer to that question during the pandemic and never looked back.

“For the Bible tells me so...” drifts across the parking lot.

It’s Wednesday night.

“How are you guys doing,” Brother Kim Bridges, minister of Marmaduke First Baptist Church asks.

And cars are already lining up outside Marmaduke First Baptist Church.

“It’s a blessing,” said Oneda Walker who takes meals to her neighbors.

“We need another box of chips,” Traci Foster said.

Inside a team of people has been working for hours.

Led by James and Traci Foster, this operation started small.

“We just started cooking and we learned so much and we’ve made mistakes and we’ve learned from those mistakes,” Traci said.

And it grew.

“At least once a week, I’d like to do it more... but it’s just one of those things,” James said.

As they were led...

“It just kind of expanded,” Traci explained.

To start this ministry during the pandemic...

“We had been feeding the children and youth on Wednesday nights and so when the pandemic hit, then we couldn’t feed them. Well, this is what we do--so (I thought) how can we make it better? How can we do stuff?”

James even rearranged his work schedule to be off on this day and start cooking early.

“But to continue that for two years now that speaks a lot of volumes to their character and their willingness to give back to their community,” Chuck Long said. Long nominated the Fosters for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness.

“Trying to help you out a bit,” Traci said. She is working alongside a team of volunteers.

James and Traci plan what to serve, post it ahead of time on Facebook and look for cost-efficient ways to get it done--while a team of volunteers helps as Jesus did--to serve the masses.

“We get very busy just around 5 o’clock,” Brother Kim said. “That’s when we have prayer.”

“Dear Heavenly Father. Thank you for the many blessings that you have given us,” James said. “Thank you for this day.”

Once the food is blessed inside; the people are blessed outside.

“Alright, let me pray for you. Father, thank you for this family,” Brother Kim said.

Brother Kim Bridges, minister of Marmaduke First Baptist Church, listens to needs. Real gut-wrenching life problems.

“Oh, man. I’m sorry,” Brother Kim said.

Individuals and families come for the food.

“Thank you,” a woman said after walking up to the church.

“You’re welcome,” Brother Kim responded. “Have a good day!”

But leave a little less burdened.

“People that live over by me that don’t even have transportation. So I get extra meals and carry them around to them, Oneda Walker said. “I don’t know what we’d do without Brother Kim and them. This church is just wonderful!”

“Hey, I got some people I’d like to introduce you to! “Surprise!”

“When you feed others, you feed Christ,” I said to the Fosters. “You are the next winners in the Gr8 Acts of Kindness.”

“$400, five, six, seven, eight,” I count the new currency into Traci’s hand.

“Thank you so much,” James said. “We really appreciate it.”

“You guys found a way to support your community,” David Daniel said. “That is a wonderful thing.”

If you know someone like James and Traci Foster, nominate them for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness. Just go to our website: www.kait8.com

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.