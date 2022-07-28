Heat aware: Keeping your kids safe during outdoor activities

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - As summer is in full swing, schools are taking precautions to keep students cool and hydrated.

Following the death of an Arkansas teenager during junior high football practice in 1995, the state has been making coaches and parents aware of heat-related illnesses.

The Arkansas Athletic Association now requires mandatory yearly meetings for coaches, but parents and students are encouraged to come.

“There was a student that lost his life due to heat illness and the mother of that child has made a big push to get coaches aware across the United States,” said Trumann head football coach, Randy Phillips.

Preventing heat-related illnesses is as simple as drinking plenty of water and taking a quick break. Schools across the state take precautions to help keep your child safe during outside activities.

Phillips said keeping your athlete hydrated is a team effort, as it takes the parent to make sure their star athlete is properly hydrated before and after practice.

“We make the kids hydrated, we encourage that daily and make sure they rehydrate at night before they come to practice, and we have the required heat illness meeting every year,” he said.

Phillips explained they have two 25-gallon coolers loaded with cold water, and their indoor facility includes an ice tub to allow athletes to cool off.

“But most importantly it’s about the kids and we want to make sure they are safe and during football, we do not discourage our kids from getting water,” he said.

Possible symptoms of a heat stroke are confusion or unconscious, high body temperature, and a healthy athlete passing out.

If you see anyone experiencing any heat-related symptoms, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

