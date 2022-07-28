Henri Lartigue hired as A-State volunteer assistant baseball coach

A rising young coach fresh off a national championship is set to join the Arkansas State baseball staff ahead of the 2023 season, as Head Coach Tommy Raffo announced Henri Lartigue as volunteer assistant on Thursday.

Lartigue spent the 2022 season as a student assistant at Ole Miss, helping the Rebels capture college baseball’s crown. A catcher by trade, he will tutor the Red Wolves’ backstops, while also assisting in hitting and other operations inside the program.

The Southaven, Miss., native also spent six seasons in professional baseball after the Philadelphia Phillies selected him with the first pick of the seventh round in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.

“We are thrilled to add Henri Lartigue to our coaching staff for Arkansas State Baseball,” Raffo said. “He brings a unique background of playing a high level of baseball in the SEC and a six-year professional career in the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox organizations. This past season, he played a significant role with the National Champion Ole Miss Rebels and we can’t for him to coach our catchers and assist with our hitters.”

Lettering for 2022 National Coach of the Year Mike Bianco from 2014-2016, Lartigue was one of the nation’s top catchers in his final year in Oxford. He was a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, awarded to the best catcher in college baseball, while also being a First Team All-SEC honoree and SEC All-Tournament team member. The switch hitter led all SEC catchers in hitting with a team-best .353 clip, including a stellar .371 mark in league play.

“I’d like to thank Coach Raffo for the opportunity to join his staff,” Lartigue said. “Working hands-on with players is my biggest passion. I am eager to get to work and learn from an experienced staff.”

Lartigue was also a standout in the classroom, earning CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team laurels and was a three-time selection to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

