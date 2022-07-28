“I’ll definitely go back”: Police officer goes on trip of a lifetime despite diagnosis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer recently returned from the trip of a lifetime as he continues to fight for his life.

Over the weekend, Keith Baggett traveled to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for AirVenture, one of the world’s largest air shows.

On his trip, Baggett camped out under the wing of a plane, met new people, and even got to fly a military plane.

“I had it in my mind that I was going. So I didn’t have any problems convincing myself that I could make it. Everyone else, my family, was really concerned,” he said. “I got to go up in a military training plane with a group of other planes and got to practice formations over Lake Michigan. That was probably the highlight of the trip.”

However, the trip almost didn’t happen.

Baggett is fighting his third bout with cancer. Even as much as two days prior, he didn’t know if he would be able to make the trip.

“I don’t mind talking about it,” he said, holding back tears. “It’s just kind of a kick in the gut. Two years ago, I had colon cancer. Took care of that. Last year, I had kidney cancer. Took care of that. Now, I’ve got the bone issue.”

Baggett said the treatments he’s going through are taking a serious toll on his body, adding they’re even worse than his last two fights.

“They say the cure is worse than the disease. This is the worst I’ve had. This is the worst I’ve felt in three years. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said.

Still, Baggett somehow found the strength and courage to carry on to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

According to his cousin, who helped plan the occasion, the hope of going on the trip kept his motivation up.

Now that he’s back home, Baggett said he just hopes he can do it again.

“If I get the chance to go back, I’ll definitely go back,” he said.

