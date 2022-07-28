Energy Alert
Jonesboro neighborhood startled by lightning bolt

The bolt stripped much of the bark off the tree.
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Jonesboro residents were jolted awake early Thursday morning when lightning struck a tree.

Sharron Turman said it happened around 4 a.m. July 28 in her neighbor’s yard on Westwood Drive.

The bolt stripped much of the bark off of the tree.

Turman’s bedroom window faces the tree. When the lightning struck, it startled her.

“It’s like two red balls flashed out in front of my bedroom window and then the awfullest thunder I have ever heard in my entire life,” Turman said. “It really scared me. I didn’t get up at that time because it immediately started raining real hard and calmed everything down at that time.”

Turman said she’s never seen anything like this in her lifetime.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

