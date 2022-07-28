Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need help finding a man suspected of murder.

According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with the death of 20-year-old Brandon Lakeith Wilson.

Wilson was found dead in his wrecked car around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24, on Daybreak Drive. At the time, police said they suspected “foul play.”

Police confirmed Thursday that Wilson had died of a gunshot wound.

Jonesboro police say Keyonte Wilbourn was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima. (Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro police said Wilbourn was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on Wilbourn’s whereabouts should contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657 or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP (7867).

