Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect

According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with the death of 20-year-old Brandon Lakeith Wilson.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need help finding a man suspected of murder.

According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with the death of 20-year-old Brandon Lakeith Wilson.

Wilson was found dead in his wrecked car around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24, on Daybreak Drive. At the time, police said they suspected “foul play.”

Police confirmed Thursday that Wilson had died of a gunshot wound.

Jonesboro police say Keyonte Wilbourn was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima.
Jonesboro police say Keyonte Wilbourn was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro police said Wilbourn was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on Wilbourn’s whereabouts should contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657 or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP (7867).

