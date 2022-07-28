July 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Grab the rain gear! Rain chances are going up and temperatures are going down.

We’ve had slow-moving downpours and larger complexes of storms bring heavy rain overnight. More downpours could be in the same areas over the next few days along with spots that have missed out so far.

Spots that see multiple rounds could end the week with 1-3″ while others may miss out on the more beneficial amounts.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a storm or two could briefly produce hail or high winds. The higher rain chances and clouds should keep highs down into the 70s and 80s.

Once the rain chances leave, the heat builds right back in next week.

Mothers are sharing their painful and sometimes traumatic experiences delivering their children. This comes after a CDC report released shows more moms die during childbirth in Arkansas than in any other state.

We’ll show how one Arkansas school district is reorganizing their safety measures to immediately enhance safety for the new school year.

How do you think Jonesboro can improve? The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to hear your opinion.

A Tennessee woman gives birth in a church parking lot in the middle of the night, thanks to the help of firefighters.

