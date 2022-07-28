Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County.

The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27.

It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles).

No one reported feeling the quake.

According to the USGS, there have been several earthquakes in the last three weeks in our area, many clustered along the Mississippi River.

According to the USGS, there have been several earthquakes in the last three weeks in our area,...
According to the USGS, there have been several earthquakes in the last three weeks in our area, many clustered along the Mississippi River.(U.S. Geological Survey)

To find out if a quake has been recorded where you live, go to the Region 8 Weather app on your phone or tablet and click Radar, then choose Earthquakes from the map overlays selection.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.
Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
The City Stars girls basketball team huddles up to form a game plan while winning.
Indoor sports complex getting closer to reality
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday,...
Pedestrian killed, two injured in highway crash

Latest News

Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (7/28)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (7/28)
Alice Frisby, 79, was driving from Florida to her home in Huttig, AR, on July 22 when her truck...
Mississippi first responders rescue Arkansas motorist from flash flood
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/27/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/27/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (7/27)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (7/27)