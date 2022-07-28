M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County.

The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27.

It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles).

No one reported feeling the quake.

According to the USGS, there have been several earthquakes in the last three weeks in our area, many clustered along the Mississippi River.

