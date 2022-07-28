Man shot by uncle faces new charges over fight in county jail

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who was shot by his own uncle in 2021 is now facing new charges in another incident.

On Sunday, July 17, 43-year-old Jeremy Allen Woods was involved in a fight at the Baxter County Jail.

According to an affidavit, Woods was holding a metal chair and threatening to hit staff and other inmates with it.

Deputy Connor Stanton warned Woods if he didn’t drop the chair, he would be tased. Woods complied and began to leave the room with jailer Koby Wooledge.

As Woods was leaving the room, he attempted to rip Stanton’s badge from his shirt.

“Woods was taken under control by placing him in hand restraints and then escorted to the booking area and placed on a bench.” said the affidavit.

In the process of putting Woods in a restraint chair, Woods grabbed Stanton’s radio and staring hitting him in the head and face. Deputies were eventually able to restrain him.

According to the affidavit, Woods was in jail for the third-degree battery of his uncle while violating a no-contact order.

Court records said Woods attacked his uncle at his feed and farm supply store when he was shot back in Nov. 2021.

Woods is facing second-degree battery, aggravated assault, and impairing the operation of vital public facility charges for the July incident.

Woods’ trial for the new charges has been set for December. He has pleaded not guilty.

