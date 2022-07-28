Mississippi first responders rescue Arkansas motorist from flash flood

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Arkansas woman is thanking Covington County first responders for rescuing her from a vehicle trapped in flash flood waters last week.

Alice Frisby, 79, was driving from Florida to her home in Huttig, AR, on July 22 when her truck hydroplaned and ran off Hwy 84 into a ditch.

Covington County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Josh Summerlin waded through waist-deep water to get Frisby out of her truck and carry her to safety.

As he got Frisby near the highway, members of the Collins Fire Department assisted Summerlin in making it up the muddy embankment. Several local residents also stopped to help.

“It was awesome; I was just so thankful,” Frisby said. “I’m glad I didn’t hurt nobody. I didn’t hurt myself, so I’m thankful for all that. God took care of me.”

First responders said they were just doing what they were trained to do.

“(It was) just another day,” Summerlin said. “It’s nothing that every police officer, deputy, trooper all across the country doesn’t to every day.”

However, Collins Fire Chief John Pope said the successful rescue was thanks to multiple people stepping up to help.

“The civilians that came in to help, they stepped up because they wanted to and saw a need,” Pope said. “Everybody working together, we made a difference and made a positive outcome of what could’ve been a really dangerous and bad situation.”

Frisby was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

She stayed in Collins overnight, and her family picked her up the next day to take her the rest of the way home to Arkansas.

