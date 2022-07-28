Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.

Here’s what you need to know about this election:

Polling Places: Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/

Voter ID: Missouri’s voter ID law has changed. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government documents that contain the name and address of the voter.

Missouri’s Secretary of State’s Office shares info for casting a provisional ballot: https://www.sos.mo.gov/showit2vote

Sample Ballots: See what’s on your ballot before you head to the polls. CLICK HERE.

What’s on the Ballot:

Missouri U.S. Senate Race:

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek re-election after two terms. His announcement created a crowded field to succeed him.

The Republican ballot includes 21 candidates. The top candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Congressman Billy Long.

The Democratic ballot includes 11 candidates. The frontrunners include former veteran Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Paul Venable is the Constituation Party candidate. Jonathan Dine is the Libertarian Party candidate.

Missouri’s 7th Congressional District:

Congressman Billy Long’s U.S. Senate run has led to a contentious race for the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District.

The fight for the Republican nomination includes eight candidates. The frontrunners feature State Senator Eric Burlison, State Senator Mike Moon, former State Senator Jay Wasson, Rev. Alex Bryant, and Physician Sam Alexander.

Three Democratic candidates competing for the party’s nomination include John M. Woodman, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, and Bryce F. Lockwood.

Libertarian candidate Kevin Craig is unopposed.

Missouri’s 4th Congressional District:

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s U.S. Senate run turned the 4th Congressional District into a heated race.

The race for the Republican nomination features seven candidates. The frontrunners include Stockton businesswoman Kalena Bruce, State Senator Rick Brattin, former Kansas City news anchorman Mark Alford and former law enforcement agent Bill Irwin.

Democrat Jack Truman and Constitution candidate Randy Langkraehr run opposed in the primary.

Other Congressional Races:

Congressman Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer faces several candidates in the Republican nomination for House District No. 3. Congressman Jason Smith faces Jacob Turner for the Republican nomination for House District No. 8.

Missouri Auditor Race:

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for the Republican nomination for auditor. The Shell Knob native faces St. Louis State Rep. David Gregory. Alan Green is the lone Democrat in the race.

Springfield-Area State Senate Races:

Voters will decide two contested Republican primaries for State Senate representing the Springfield area.

State Rep. Curtis Trent faces Springfield businessman Brian Gelner in the race for District 20. No other party has a candidate in this race.

Incumbent State Senator Lincoln Hough faces a challenge in the Republican primary against former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine in District 30. The winner will challenge Democrat Raymond Lampert in November.

County Races:

Voters will decide several primary races for countywide positions, including for presiding commissioner. Check your sample ballot for those races.

Tax Questions:

Several counties, cities, and rural fire protection districts have tax questions on the ballot. They include:

City of Republic: Republic city leaders are asking voters to approve the renewal of two 1/4 of a cent of taxes that are added to the city’s current sales tax. One of the measures pays for the park’s current operations and maintenance. The other pays for new projects, like expanding the aquatic center and building a regional sports complex.

City of West Plains: The city is asking for a continuation of its 1/2 cent sales tax for operations.

Hickory County: Voters will decide whether to impose a 3/4 cent sales tax for emergency services, including 911.

Osage Beach Fire Protection District: The Osage Beach Fire Protection District asks voters to approve a half-center sales tax to help the district buy equipment, increase pay, and hire more staff.

Ash Grove Fire Protection District: The fire district asks voters to approve a $1.65 million bond to build a new fire station.

Election Results:

KY3 News has you covered on election night. Election returns will begin around 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for updated numbers through the night. Watch KY3 throughout the night for results on the ticker. And watch election coverage on KY3 News @ 9 on the Ozarks CW and KY3 News @ 10.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

