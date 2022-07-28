Energy Alert
Newport adds second resource officer to campus

New SRO Sergeant Matt Duvall
New SRO Sergeant Matt Duvall(Newport School District)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport School District now has two “Law Dawgs.”

On Wednesday, July 27, the Newport School District announced Sergeant Matt Duvall with the Newport Police Department would be a full-time school resource officer.

The new SRO will be at NHS, while the existing SRO, Lt. Donnie Schulz, will be at the NES campus.

This will be round two being at this high school day to day for Duvall, as he graduated from Newport High School in 2011.

His new car says it all “once a hound, always a hound.”

Newport Police Department SRO car
Newport Police Department SRO car(Newport School District)

