Northeast Arkansas farmer thankful for rain

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are rejoicing after the area received up to two and a half inches of rain throughout Thursday.

While the rain isn’t enough to end the severe drought, it is a welcomed sight for Greg Gill.

Gill farms peanuts, rice, corn, and soybeans, items that require a large amount of water.

He said he thankfully has the ability to irrigate his crops due to the lack of rain, however, the cost has grown substantially.

“We’ve been irrigating nonstop. You know we farm peanuts, corn, rice, and soybeans, and all of them have to be irrigated. It’s been very taxing on all of our equipment,” Gill said.

He explained the irrigation wells have had their fair share of extra work compared to last year.

“This year, we’re pumping at least twice as much and, in some instances, three times as much as last year,” he said. “We were fortunate to get a few rains last year. It never got completely dry. You know, with the lack of rain and overhead heat, the ground was just totally drying out.”

Though the drought lingers, Gill said the rain was a breath of fresh air.

“Very thankful. We’re very fortunate here we got anywhere from an inch as many as two inches,” he said.

Gill added if the area doesn’t get more rain soon, it could be back to severe drought in a matter of days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.