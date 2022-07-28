Organization to offer free health services in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization is providing free health services for a Northeast Arkansas community.

On Saturday, July 30, from 8 to 10 a.m., El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro will be offering health screenings, exams, and vaccines at their location on 211 Vandyne Street. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The physical exams for children will only be available by appointment.

The exams include blood pressure, height and weight, body mass index (BMI), anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, and lipid profile.

Screening for colon cancer will also be available in the form of a take-home kit, but you must be at least 50 years old or have a history of colon cancer.

Covid-19 vaccines will be available for anybody over the age of three. If you get one, you can get a $50 gift card.

For the most accurate results, officials recommend not to eat anything 12 hours before coming. They add it is okay to drink water or black coffee.

If you have any questions, call 870-931-1884 or 870-927-1118. You can also visit the Centro Hispano en Arkansas Facebook page.

