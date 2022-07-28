Energy Alert
Pedestrian killed, two injured in highway crash

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday,...
(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a Lakeview man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a highway crash.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, on State Highway 178 West in Lakeview.

Nicole Denton, 32, of Lakeview, was traveling north in a 2015 Subaru when she struck Robert Cisowski, 76, who had walked in front of Denton’s vehicle onto the highway.

The report said Denton’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Sandra Klein, 73, of Midway, in her 2017 GMC before coming to a final rest.

Both Denton and Klein were taken to Baxter Health. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

