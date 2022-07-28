Pedestrian killed, two injured in highway crash

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a Lakeview man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a highway crash.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, on State Highway 178 West in Lakeview.

Nicole Denton, 32, of Lakeview, was traveling north in a 2015 Subaru when she struck Robert Cisowski, 76, who had walked in front of Denton’s vehicle onto the highway.

The report said Denton’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Sandra Klein, 73, of Midway, in her 2017 GMC before coming to a final rest.

Both Denton and Klein were taken to Baxter Health. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.