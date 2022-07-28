More Heavy Rain as the Threat For Flash Flooding Grows

You’ll need the rain gear again today as more heavy rain and thunder moved in overnight. Watch for flash flooding and water-covered roads on the drive into work this morning. This pattern doesn’t break until the end of the weekend so more heavy rain is expected. Spots that see multiple rounds may end up with too much rainfall while others miss out on the higher amounts. Flash flooding is a higher threat than wind or hail. Temperatures stay down each day until the rain comes to an end Monday morning. The heat builds right back in as highs quickly return to the mid and upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.