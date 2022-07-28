Energy Alert
More Heavy Rain as the Threat For Flash Flooding Grows

July 29th, 2022
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (7/28/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
You’ll need the rain gear again today as more heavy rain and thunder moved in overnight. Watch for flash flooding and water-covered roads on the drive into work this morning. This pattern doesn’t break until the end of the weekend so more heavy rain is expected. Spots that see multiple rounds may end up with too much rainfall while others miss out on the higher amounts. Flash flooding is a higher threat than wind or hail. Temperatures stay down each day until the rain comes to an end Monday morning. The heat builds right back in as highs quickly return to the mid and upper 90s.

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.
Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs

Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are rejoicing after the area received up to two and a half...
Northeast Arkansas farmer thankful for rain
At least 3 people are dead in eastern Ky. due to flooding in the area.
At least 3 dead in eastern Ky. due to flooding
Kentucky faces catastrophic flooding. (WKYT)
Kentucky catastrophic flooding; Northwest heat deaths; fires in West
The bolt stripped much of the bark off the tree.
Jonesboro neighborhood startled by lightning bolt