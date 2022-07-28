Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Titans’ top pick Treylon Burks has asthma under control

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks takes part in drills during training camp at the...
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Burks says he lost five or six pounds before training camp, and he has his asthma under control. That's helping the Titans' top draft pick start stringing good practices together, trying to prove he can help replace A.J. Brown as their top wide receiver. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks stretched out for a fade from Ryan Tannehill and kept both hands on the ball as he went to the ground for a deep reception. Later, he reached for a catch with defenders around him.

That’s exactly what the Tennessee Titans hoped to see when they drafted Burks out of Arkansas with the 18th pick overall in April to replace the guy they traded away to Philadelphia — A.J. Brown.

They just had to wait a bit.

Burks’ catches came Wednesday on the opening day of training camp with the entire roster, and all eyes kept tabs on the rookie’s progress and whether he worked drill-to-drill or finished the entire practice.

He did just that, and Burks said it sure helped having his asthma under control.

“That’s just being accountable, and I should’ve took a better attack on that,” Burks said. “And now that I am you can tell a big difference.”

Burks caused concern when he bowed out of his first practice in May as part of the Titans’ rookie minicamp and was seen using an inhaler. Burks declined to discuss the inhaler, deferring questions to Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Wide receivers coach Rob Moore confirmed that the rookie was dealing with asthma.

General manager Jon Robinson credited Burks with being “pretty transparent” with the Titans during his pre-draft visit. Robinson drafted the 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver to help replace Brown, their leading receiver each of his three seasons in Tennessee and a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Burks said asthma “kind of messed with me a little bit” during his freshman and sophomore years at Arkansas.

“Once I got to my junior year, I was so much more acclimated into the system and knowing my role and wanting to be better at my position,” Burks said. “And I just attacked it.”

Burks not only attacked it, he became one of Arkansas’ best receivers as a junior. He caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns to become an AP All-Southeastern Conference receiver along with Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who was the 12th overall pick by Detroit.

Not being able to be on the field throughout the offseason program had Burks worried. He credits Vrabel with telling him not to worry, to keep working a day at a time and not to “harp on” himself too much.

Burks responded by dropping 5 or 6 pounds by working on his conditioning and making sure to use his inhaler before and after practice. Or as he called it, “just being accountable.”

“I should’ve took a better attack on that, and now that I am, you can tell a big difference,” Burks said.

Burks has the physical size and hands that drew comparisons to Brown before the NFL draft. The Titans need him to work his way into the starting lineup by their Sept. 11 season opener against the New York Giants.

Tannehill said he’s excited to have Burks on the field, noting they’ve worked together over the past few days with rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reporting for camp last weekend. The quarterback said Burks has a long way to go, though making more plays like Wednesday will speed up that process.

“If he wins consistently and makes plays like that for me down the field, you know it gives you a lot of confidence to go his direction,” Tannehill said.

For now Burks is just trying to earn respect and let his teammates “know I’m not just here to make money, I’m here to win a championship.”

NOTES: Robert Woods, the veteran receiver the Titans traded for in March, and CB Caleb Farley both practiced Wednesday without knee braces. Each is recovering from torn ACLs that ended their 2021 seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Former Arkansas State QB Fredi Knighten continues his rise in coaching.
Former A-State QB Fredi Knighten hired as Bengals offensive assistant
Arkansas State football alum Kirk Merritt is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.
Former Red Wolves suiting up at 2022 Saints Training Camp
Former Arkansas State WR at Saints Training Camp
Red Wolves Raw: Kirk Merritt after 7/28/22 Saints Training Camp practice
Yadier Molina hit by pitch.
Yadier Molina leaves the game because of possible hand injury
Former Red Wolf now joins the New Orleans Saints in training camp
Merritt, Davis represent Red Wolves at Saints' Training Camp