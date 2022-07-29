1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle.

The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 72-year-old Barry Bowman was going east in a 2019 Nissan Rogue when he failed to yield to a 2022 Dodge Ram driven by 23-year-old Luis Lucas of Frankston, Texas.

The report stated Lucas was unable to stop in time and hit Barry’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Bowman’s passenger, 72-year-old John Bowman of Jonesboro, along with Luis and his passenger, 45-year-old Mark Davis of Mammoth Spring, were all injured in the crash.

