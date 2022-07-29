Energy Alert
Airport announces project to create additional storage

The Walnut Ridge Airport serves more than 20,000 airplanes yearly.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An airport in Northeast Arkansas will be seeing additional storage as a nearly $1 million project was announced.

The project will be focused on increasing hangar space, so more planes and other aircraft can be stored on site.

The new hangar will be able to hold up to six airplanes, which manager Stacy Hoggard said is a big step for the location.

“It’ll mean more revenue for us, where we can do more projects here at the airport,” she said. “We’re constantly having to do repairs on our ramp. We’ve got a ton of concrete space here, about 800 acres of concrete space here, and you’ve got to keep all of that up.”

Once the hangar is completed, Hoggard said the airport will receive around $2,000 extra every month.

The airport plans to hold a groundbreaking in some time in August.

