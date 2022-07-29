ArDOT planning to put in stop light at Monette intersection

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) – An infamous intersection in Craighead County known for its multiple crashes is looking to get a new addition.

According to Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are planning to put in a stop light at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 139.

The area has become a concern for citizens, with many saying the speed limit is the culprit.

Blankenship said a study of the intersection found at least 10,000 cars travel through Highway 18 per day and about 2,800 on Highway 139.

He explained while the plans are not in writing, it could be at least 18 to 24 months before the project can begin, adding funding will be the key to the project.

When it comes to a completion timeline, Blankenship could not confirm anything, as officials are still developing plans on how to implement the stop light.

In addition to the stop light, Blankenship confirmed there would be a change to the speed limit at the intersection, adding at least half a mile on each side would be changed. No specific details on what the speed limit would be were given.

The city is expected to pay 10% of the funding for the project, Blankenship added.

