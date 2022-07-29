Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ArDOT planning to put in stop light at Monette intersection

Highway 18 Bypass in Monette
Highway 18 Bypass in Monette(KAIT 8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) – An infamous intersection in Craighead County known for its multiple crashes is looking to get a new addition.

According to Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are planning to put in a stop light at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 139.

The area has become a concern for citizens, with many saying the speed limit is the culprit.

Blankenship said a study of the intersection found at least 10,000 cars travel through Highway 18 per day and about 2,800 on Highway 139.

He explained while the plans are not in writing, it could be at least 18 to 24 months before the project can begin, adding funding will be the key to the project.

When it comes to a completion timeline, Blankenship could not confirm anything, as officials are still developing plans on how to implement the stop light.

In addition to the stop light, Blankenship confirmed there would be a change to the speed limit at the intersection, adding at least half a mile on each side would be changed. No specific details on what the speed limit would be were given.

The city is expected to pay 10% of the funding for the project, Blankenship added.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
Jonesboro police said U.S. Marshals and Chicago police arrested 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn...
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Chicago
Emergency crews responded to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home.
Nursing home evacuated following suspected lightning strike

Latest News

According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster...
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
Ward was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault against an officer, possession of...
Suspect in Hot Springs police officer murder gets two life sentences
This red sign is meant to show a road considered a county road but not controlled by the county.
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
The old Craighead County Jail that has not been in service in 30 years and will soon be torn...
The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail
Red Wolves head to Dominican Republic in August
Red Wolves in 90: Men's Hoops heading to Dominican Republic, Omar Bayless at Chiefs Training Camp