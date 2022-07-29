Energy Alert
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems

The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas...
The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns.(MGN, Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns.

The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break.

A main break resulted in the ADH issuing a boil order at 10:15 a.m. for the entire Evening Shade Waterworks system in Sharp County.

Residents are advised to boil water for several minutes before drinking or for use in cooking until further notice.

