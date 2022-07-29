Boil orders issued for 2 water systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns.

The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break.

A main break resulted in the ADH issuing a boil order at 10:15 a.m. for the entire Evening Shade Waterworks system in Sharp County.

Residents are advised to boil water for several minutes before drinking or for use in cooking until further notice.

