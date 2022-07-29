Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with its volunteer proposal.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina was looking for so-called ‘volunteer’ workers who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of actual wages.

The store in Hendersonville posted the position on social media Tuesday, calling it “‘volunteer-based opportunity” where drive-through workers would be paid with five entrees a shift instead of money.

The move generated some backlash.

Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down.

Store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them” and was different from full- or part-time employment.

But a Chick-fil-a spokesperson in Atlanta told the Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

Latest News

FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating...
Jan. 6 panel to share 20 transcripts with Justice Department
The doctor was convicted on 12 criminal counts — one count of predatory sexual assault, one of...
Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Blinken presses Griner, Whelan deal in call with top Russian