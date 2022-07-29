Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner.
Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday,...
Pedestrian killed, two injured in highway crash

Latest News

Officers say, 40-year-old Stephanie Williams, was arrested on Tuesday evening on first-degree...
AZ woman arrested for setting man on fire, causing apartment blaze, police say
Former Red Wolf now joins the New Orleans Saints in training camp
Merritt, Davis represent Red Wolves at Saints' Training Camp
helmet and heels
Helmets and Heels event held at A-State
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas