Early morning storms cause power issues and possible flash flooding

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some people are waking up in the dark this morning after strong storms moved through Region 8.

Entergy Arkansas is reporting over two thousand customers without power statewide this morning.

Entergy Arkansas morning outages July 29, 2022
Entergy Arkansas morning outages July 29, 2022(KAIT)

The biggest impact in Region 8 is in Stone County and Izard County.

Craighead Electric morning outages July 29, 2022
Craighead Electric morning outages July 29, 2022(KAIT)

Craighead Electric is also reporting several power outages, the most being seen in the Egypt area.

Emergency crews respond to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home
Emergency crews respond to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home(KAIT)

It was a scary start to the morning for residents of a Region 8 nursing home.

According to Jonesboro Dispatch, a possible lightning strike hit the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center on East Johnson Avenue just after 3:30 this morning.

Emergency crews respond to possible nursing home fire in Jonesboro
Emergency crews respond to possible nursing home fire in Jonesboro(KAIT)

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Jonesboro fire officials said the staff heard a loud pop and evacuated everyone out of precaution.

No fire was found and all the electrical systems are working properly.

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast

More rain and possible storms are expected throughout the day.

Watch the Region 8 StormTEAM on-air and online

