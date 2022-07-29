Early morning storms cause power issues and possible flash flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some people are waking up in the dark this morning after strong storms moved through Region 8.

Entergy Arkansas is reporting over two thousand customers without power statewide this morning.

The biggest impact in Region 8 is in Stone County and Izard County.

Craighead Electric is also reporting several power outages, the most being seen in the Egypt area.

It was a scary start to the morning for residents of a Region 8 nursing home.

According to Jonesboro Dispatch, a possible lightning strike hit the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center on East Johnson Avenue just after 3:30 this morning.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Jonesboro fire officials said the staff heard a loud pop and evacuated everyone out of precaution.

No fire was found and all the electrical systems are working properly.

More rain and possible storms are expected throughout the day.

