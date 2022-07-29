Energy Alert
Everyone safe after nursing home evacuated because of possible lightning strike

Jonesboro fire officials said the staff heard a loud pop and evacuated everyone out of precaution.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro emergency crews responded to a possible early morning fire at a nursing home.

According to Jonesboro Dispatch, a possible lightning strike hit the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center located at 5504 E. Johnson Ave. around 3:45 a.m., Friday, July 29.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries are being reported.

Jonesboro fire officials said the staff heard a loud pop and evacuated everyone out of precaution.

No fire was found and all the electrical systems are working properly.

