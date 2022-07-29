Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Say goodbye to the old Craighead County jail, as the almost 100-year-old building will be torn down for a new project.

The building, which is attached to the Craighead County Courthouse, has not been used for the last 30 years, and Judge Marvin Day said they needed to expand.

“There is a need for additional courtroom space,” he said. “We tried to figure out a way to do it without taking down the jail, but it’s just feasibly we couldn’t figure out a way to do it.”

Judge Day said in the fall, he hopes to start the process of taking the jail down to build new courtrooms.

“We are envisioning a four-story building, and the top floor is just going to be shelved out, but other than that, there will be three jury-sized courtrooms that will be in that building,” he said.

Judge Day said it was important to preserve the building to make sure its legacy will live forever.

That is why crews will begin work by filming a short documentary about the jail.

“We will interview some people about the building. Officers and deputies that brought people in, and former counties employees,” Day said. “We want to just talk about the history of the building, what it was like 40, 50 years ago when it was still in use.”

History is something that lives forever, and Judge Day said he understands people might be upset, but he explained this is something they must do.

“I understand people are upset, I mean we all are,” he said. “We have to be efficient with the county’s resources and do that in the most efficient manner.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
Jonesboro police said U.S. Marshals and Chicago police arrested 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn...
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Chicago
Emergency crews responded to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home.
Nursing home evacuated following suspected lightning strike

Latest News

According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster...
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
Ward was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault against an officer, possession of...
Suspect in Hot Springs police officer murder gets two life sentences
This red sign is meant to show a road considered a county road but not controlled by the county.
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
Red Wolves head to Dominican Republic in August
Red Wolves in 90: Men's Hoops heading to Dominican Republic, Omar Bayless at Chiefs Training Camp