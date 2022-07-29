Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024

New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials.
By KFVS
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden.

The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again.

The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is Minus 32, which is 3 points lower than it was in a May poll conducted by the same pollsters.

Those surveyed concluded that Governor Mike Parson’s approval rating sits at Plus 4. It was Plus 8 in May polling. While Senator Josh Hawley slides 3 points from Minus 2 in May to Minus 5 in July.

About the Poll

SurveyUSA conducted polling exclusively for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA) and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

The survey was conducted by interviewing 2,400 Missouri adults online from 07/24/22 through 07/27/22. Of those adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote, of which 787 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the Republican primary and 547 were determined to be likely to vote in the Democratic primary. Among those interviewed, 1,591 were determined likely to vote in the November general election.

The survey pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, according to SurveyUSA.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
Emergency crews responded to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home.
Nursing home evacuated following suspected lightning strike
The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas...
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about marijuana, abortion & the economy
Swifton water on July 28, 2022
City employee under fire after explicit comments
Hubbard worked with Arkansas State University for 21 years, joining the faculty in the College...
Community mourns death of former A-state employee
Oscar Bob after he was returned home to his family.
Missing cat reunited with family
Mayor Teresa Walker advised until the problem is fixed not to use that part of the street.
City urges caution over sinkhole