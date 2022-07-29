Food, music, and more at 40th Cave City Watermelon Festival

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime tradition in one Northeast Arkansas town continues this year.

The annual Cave City Watermelon Festival is in its 40th year, celebrating the area’s ability to grow watermelons.

Event organizers said they’ve worked long hours making this year’s festival possible.

Visitors are treated to live entertainment, food booths, and local vendors.

Committee member Eddie Waling said the event is always a big deal for those in the city.

“You know, for us in Cave City, it is just a three-day event we do once a year. But, we have our little businesses throughout town that are on Main Street, the gas stations, it’s good for all of us,” he said.

Waling also said the event is open to anyone who wants to attend.

“We want everybody. We’ve seen them in strollers, all the way to having to use walkers. It’s for the public. That’s what we’re doing.”

To view the full schedule of events, visit the festival’s website.

