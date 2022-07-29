Former A-State QB Fredi Knighten hired as Bengals offensive assistant

CINCINNATI (KAIT) - A former Red Wolves signal caller gets a chance to coach pro football.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday that they’ve hired Fredi Knighten as an offensive assistant. He spent 2021 on the Utah State staff. Knighten was an assistant coach at UMass in 2019 and 2020, coaching the quarterbacks and running backs. He’s also had coaching stops at Florida State and Maryland.

Knighten was a QB at Arkansas State from 2012-2015. He’s top 10 in program history in total offense (6,986 yds), passing yards (5,371), and touchdown passes (46). Knighten threw the game winning TD in the 2014 GoDaddy Bowl, earning MVP honors. The Little Rock native landed on the All-Sun Belt Team in 2014 (1st Team) and 2015 (2nd Team).

