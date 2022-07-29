Helmets and Heels event held at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves Foundation hosted the 10th annual Helmets and Heels program at the Johnny Allison Tower located in Centennial Bank Stadium and gave people the opportunity to support Arkansas State Athletics.

The event had local vendors, opportunities to meet the football coaching staff, and a chance to participate in the auction.

Music and deserts were served, and members of the A-State Spirit Squads were also in attendance.

