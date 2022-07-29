Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

Latest News

Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Bill McCall, 39, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery,...
Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says
The truck also damaged several road signs, and knocked the stop sign into the former Arvest...
Woman escapes injury in morning hit-and-run crash
Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London...
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car