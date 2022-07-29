Energy Alert
July 29: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You’ll need the rain gear again today as more heavy rain and thunder moved in overnight. Watch for flash flooding and water-covered roads on the drive into work this morning.

This pattern doesn’t break until the end of the weekend so more heavy rain is expected. Spots that see multiple rounds may end up with too much rainfall while others miss out on the higher amounts. Flash flooding is a higher threat than wind or hail.

Temperatures stay down each day until the rain comes to an end Monday morning. The heat builds right back in as highs quickly return to the mid and upper 90s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro emergency crews responded to a possible early morning fire at a nursing home. According to Jonesboro Dispatch, a possible lightning strike hit the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center. Jonesboro fire officials said the staff heard a loud pop and evacuated everyone out of precaution. No fire was found and all the electrical systems are working properly.

Emergency crews respond to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home
Emergency crews respond to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home(KAIT)

Poplar Bluff food pantry sees decline in food donations. We’ll tell you how you can help those in need.

Farmers have another worry during this dry summer: Johnson grass. We’ll tell you what you need to lookout for.

Swim instructors in Northwest Arkansas are sounding the alarm when it comes to swim safety. A new report by QuoteWizard shows Arkansas ranks third highest for child drownings in the U.S.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

