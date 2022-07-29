Jury finds suspect in killing of Hot Springs police officer guilty

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A jury found Kayvon Ward guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Hot Springs police officer.

On Thursday, July 28, Ward, 22, was found guilty of killing Brent Scrimshire, content partner KARK reported. In addition to first-degree murder, Ward was also found guilty of aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of government operations, and fleeing.

In March 2020, Scrimshire stopped Ward for running a stop sign, and a struggle ensued between Ward, Scrimshire, and another officer who arrived on the scene.

According to KARK, as Ward tried to run away, Scrimshire was shot and died shortly after.

During his testimony, Ward admitted to firing the gun, adding he just wanted the officer chasing him to get down as he ran.

His defense also maintained Ward suffered from schizophrenia and couldn’t have committed the murder. The diagnosis was made after the 2020 shooting.

Another suspect, Coraima Hernandez, 20, was charged in connection with the murder. She was charged with capital murder and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.