Month after release, parolee arrested on drug, theft charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A month after he was released from prison, a parolee is back behind bars.

Baxter County deputies arrested 25-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville on multiple charges including drug possession and theft.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, his department assisted Arkansas State Probation and Parole officers during a visit Thursday, July 28, at Kramer’s home on Water Tower Road.

Kramer was on parole from several convictions from Pulaski County. He had just been released in June.

During the visit, Montgomery said officers found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, along with other drug paraphernalia.

“Also discovered were items that had been reported stolen from several break-ins from Norfork, Salesvill, Briarcliff, and Buford,” Montgomery said.

Kramer is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on a bond of $50,000 for the following charges:

Parole Violation

Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Class Y felony

Possession of a Controlled substance, Class B felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class B felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class D felony

Breaking or Entering (7 counts), Class D felony

Theft of Property (3 counts), Class D felony

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Class D felony

Theft by Receiving, Class D felony

He is scheduled to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on Aug. 8.

