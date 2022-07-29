New hire to work on behavioral issues in school district

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside School District is taking steps to help students who struggle with behavioral issues in the classroom.

Recently, the district hired a Behavioral Intervention Specialist, whose job will be to work with teachers and students on problems within the classroom.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt saw the need for a therapist within the school, especially in the younger age group.

“When you miss kindergarten and first grade, you lose the ability to get along with people. You lose the ability to socialize and do all the little things that a secondary curriculum does within a school,” he said.

The therapist will work with all students from grades K to 12.

Gauntt hopes they will work with students to overcome anxiety issues, helping them succeed within the classroom.

