Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Poplar Bluff food pantry sees decline in food donations

The Child Concern Center in Poplar Bluff relies on donations for their food pantry and thrift store.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff food pantry claims the supply chain crisis is limiting how much food comes through their doors.

The Child Concern Center in Poplar Bluff relies on donations for their food pantry and thrift store. Employees said they have enough clothes for the hundreds of shoppers they see, but not enough food.

“I normally have that table so high of produce you can’t get rid of all of it,” Barbara Bennett, a center employee said.

Bennett says she normally fills dozens of boxes with lots of meats, fruits and vegetables, but in the last couple of months that has changed.

“You see how skimpy they are, and they normally are not that skimpy,” she said.

According to CNN, food banks and pantries across the country are experiencing the same thing.

Center Director Lee Sparks said donations they receive from local distributors are a lot smaller.

“I’m sure due to the economy, and the manufacturers not sending as much to the stores, when stores don’t get it, they don’t have as much to sell but they don’t have as much overage to send to us,” Sparks said.

However, Sparks shared there is no shortage of customers coming into their pantry and thrift store.

At their door they have signs informing shoppers looking for clothes and food that they are lacking food and limiting meals.

“Well, we’re almost out today, so tomorrow there’s not going to be a whole lot,” Sparks said.

She says it’s heartbreaking to share this news to customers like April Ellsworth, a mother of three.

“Usually in a month’s time we come here between 4, 5 times a month,” Ellsworth said. “Coming here actually helps out a lot more than most people think it does.”

Sparks said she hopes a lack in food donations doesn’t last long.

“Hopefully, we’ll still be here to help them,” Sparks said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police, along with officers from multiple agencies, arrested 22 suspected drug...
22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested
The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.
ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas
According to a Thursday news release, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn is wanted in connection with...
Jonesboro police searching for murder suspect
The magnitude 2.2 quake was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Former Arkansas State WR at Saints Training Camp
Red Wolves Raw: Kirk Merritt after 7/28/22 Saints Training Camp practice
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Emergency crews responded to possible fire at Jonesboro nursing home.
Nursing home evacuated following suspected lightning strike
Entergy Arkansas morning outages July 29, 2022
Friday morning storms leave thousands without power
Emergency crews respond to possible nursing home fire in Jonesboro
Emergency crews respond to possible nursing home fire in Jonesboro