Suspect in 2021 murder accepts plea agreement, sentenced to 30 years

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jefferson City, Missouri man will spend the next three decades in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for first-degree murder.

Travis Barker was arrested back in May 2021 for the murder of 19-year-old Davidlee Stansbury.

On Tuesday, July 26, Barker accepted a negotiated guilty plea in the Independence County Circuit Court.

Barker was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder and will not be eligible for parole for at least 20 years.

Two other suspects, Jacoby Goehler and his mother, Jennifer Harnden, were also arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

A pretrial for both suspects is set for September.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.