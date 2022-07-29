Sweet treats for giving blood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Embassy Suites in Jonesboro is hosting a blood drive and bake sale to try and help battle an ongoing crisis.

Jennifer Freeze, District Manager for the Red Cross, said they have a shortage in blood supply and could really use all the help they can get.

“Our goal is to collect 100 pints of blood. If we do collect 100 pints of blood between the two days that will potentially help save up to 300 hospital patients,” she said.

The bake sale right outside the blood drive has all different types of cookies like chocolate, peanut butter, and sugar. Organizers hope it gives people the sugar rush after they get their blood taken.

Along with cookies, anyone who gives blood will get a free St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt.

Both stands will also be open Friday, July 29th from 12 to 5 p.m.

