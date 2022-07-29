University explains security response amidst recent bomb threats

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Campus safety has become a leading topic as many colleges and universities have seen bomb threats.

On Thursday, July 28, six colleges, universities, and community colleges in Mississippi received bomb threats, causing the schools to lockdown.

On Wednesday, July 27, at least 13 Alabama campuses were also targeted with bomb threats.

The recent trend is causing a stir with university officials across the country.

In Arkansas, a spokesperson for Williams Baptist University said they’re well prepared for a situation like this.

“We would go into lockdown mode, we would let all of our students know through our text alert system to shelter in place depending on the lockdown or threat may be,” said Chris Graddy, director of marketing and communications for the university.

Graddy explained they have a security team patrolling the campus and making sure their presence is clear.

He added the security team helps students and staff feel comfortable coming to them when there’s something out of the ordinary.

